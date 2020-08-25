Video report by Michael Billington

A former subpostmaster from East Yorkshire is backing calls for a judge-led inquiry into a scandal which saw hundreds of Post Office staff wrongly dragged into a major fraud investigation following an IT fault.

Gary Brown and his wife, Maureen, suffered months of anguish after accounts for their branch at Rawcliffe near Goole mistakenly showed thousands of pounds had gone missing from the tills.

They were forced to sell their home to pay back the £32,000 auditors said they owed.

Overall, the couple say their costs totalled around £250,00.

Other staff were left bankrupt and some were jailed after being convicted of fraud before it emerged that the issue had been caused by a fault with the Post Office's computer systems.

The Post Office says it is now trying to "reset" its relationship with staff, but Mr and Mrs Brown say that is not enough.