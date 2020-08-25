Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been called up to the England squad for next month's Nations League fixtures.

It is the first call-up to the national team for Phillips, 24, who last month helped Leeds United to a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

He is a player we have watched a lot in the last 12 months with Leeds. The position he plays is one where we need competition for places. It's an exciting moment for him. I spoke to him this morning, which was a nice reminder of what it means for somebody to be in their first England squad. It's a proud moment for him, his family and his club.

England play Iceland and Denmark in their Nations League opening matches in September.

Iceland v England (Saturday 5 September, 2020)

Denmark v England (Tuesday 8 September, 2020)

Meanwhile, three other players from the Calendar region have also been called up by Gareth Southgate.

Bradford-born Manchester United frontman Mason Greenwood has been named in the squad for the first time.

His teammate Harry Maguire, who is from Sheffield, has also been called up despite being on trial on the Greek island of Syros after an alleged altercation with police officers.

Kyle Walker, the Manchester City defender from Sheffield, is the other player listed in Southgate's squad.