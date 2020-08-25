An 18 year old man is being treated in hospital after being the victim of a 'brutal attack'.

He suffered a broken jaw and cracked cheekbone in the assault which also left two other men injured.

It happened on Sunday 23rd August at Carter Gate in Newark during a night out.

The victim was on a night out with friends and family. At around 2am one of the group was beaten up inside Madisons public house, which spilled out onto the street outside. This was a brutal attack. He was continually punched to the head and kicked whilst on the floor. He is still in hospital, but thankfully his injuries aren't believed to be life altering or life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone who have seen the incident or have any information which may help the investigation to come forward.