Police have released the name of a 47-year-old man who died after part of a roof collapsed onto a house in Bradford.

Mark Spence suffered fatal injuries after debris fell into the bedroom at the house in Knights Fold in Great Horton around 5am on Sunday 23 August.

Tests are being carried out to establish the cause of death.

A 28-year-old woman, who was also in the property, remains in hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the collapse of the chimney.

This was a terrible incident which sadly resulted in a man suffering fatal injuries and also leaving a woman seriously injured. We have specialist officers supporting both of their families during this time. We have been working tirelessly since the weekend to establish the cause of the collapse of the chimney from the rented property onto a neighbouring house.

West Yorkshire Police have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive as well as other experts to determine the circumstances.