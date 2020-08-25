A Leeds householder had the fright of his life when he woke in the middle of the night to find a 4ft corn snake in his bedroom.

The exotic pet was discovered climbing up the bedside table at a home in Beeston in the early hours of the morning on the 9th of August.

The member of the public who found the snake said:"I woke up to this strange clinking sound. I opened my eyes but it was pitch dark so I picked up my phone and scanned the room with the torch and as I was putting the torch down I saw the snake climbing up the table right next to my bed.

I dived across the room and switched the light on and the snake was there, half on the floor and half on the table by my bed.”

He managed to contain the reptile in a breathable sleeping bag cover before RSPCA inspector Dave Holgate arrived to collect it.

Coming face to face with a snake is not what anyone expects to wake up to in the middle of the night and it must have been quite a fright! However, corn snakes aren't venomous and would only be expected to bite if they felt threatened. Luckily, the caller got in touch with the RSPCA and we were able to take the corn snake to a reptile specialist.

Corn snakes are not native to Britain, so the RSPCA thinks it is probably a lost or abandoned pet. If someone does not come forward to claim it, the snake will be rehomed.

RSPCA officer Holgate added: "Exotic pets like corn snakes have incredibly specialist needs and it can be challenging and expensive to meet these in captivity, this is why we would urge anyone considering an exotic pet to really consider whether they have the time, funds and resources needed to care for them properly.”

Corn snake facts:

Corn snakes can live up to 15 years

An adult corn snake needs a vivarium that matches their length to allow them to fully stretch out

They can grow up to 150cm long

Their accommodation my be sturdy and secure to hold heat and prevent escapees

The adult Amel corn snake is now at a reptile specialist centre and is doing well. The staff there have named him Tango.

For more information on caring for corn snakes visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/other/cornsnake