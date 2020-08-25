A 25 year old woman has been threatened at knife-point by a man in Wombwell in Barnsley.
She was walking along Summer Lane, near Cemetery Road, when it is alleged a man approached her and demanded she 'get down or I will stab you.'
It happened on Saturday 8 August at around 11pm.
The woman has been working with South Yorkshire police to create an e-fit of a man officers would like to trace in connection with the incident.
He is described as white, in his 30s, tall, slim build with a dark beard and eyebrows. He was wearing a khaki hoodie and dark joggers at the time. If you can help us identify this man, or have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact 101. The incident number to quote is 1170 of 8 August.