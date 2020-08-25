A 25 year old woman has been threatened at knife-point by a man in Wombwell in Barnsley.

She was walking along Summer Lane, near Cemetery Road, when it is alleged a man approached her and demanded she 'get down or I will stab you.'

It happened on Saturday 8 August at around 11pm.

The woman has been working with South Yorkshire police to create an e-fit of a man officers would like to trace in connection with the incident.