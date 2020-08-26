A 20 year-old Hull man has been arrested in connection with an assault of a vulnerable disabled man on Holderness Road in Hull .
The victim was pushed out of his wheelchair suffering facial injuries and was severely distressed by the incident at aaround 11.30pm on Sunday August 23rd.
Officers continue to support the victim who is being very supportive of our investigation and we also want to thank the public for their messages of support and well-wishes for the victim. We continue to appeal for anyone who has any information that might assist with our investigation to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 1 of Monday 24 August