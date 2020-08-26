A man from North Yorkshire has been jailed after pleading guilty to charges including taking indecent photos of a three-year-old girl.

Geoffrey Crowther, 72, from Boroughbridge was handed down a 12-month prison sentence at York Crown Court today.

Police say Crowther, a self-employed heavy goods vehicle driver has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register, meaning he will be closely monitored for the rest of his life.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, including:

making four indecent images of children in the most serious Category A, between 14 June 2017 and 14 November 2018

making three indecent images of children in Category B during the same period

making 10 indecent images of children in Category C during the same period

taking indecent images of a child in Category C between 30 April 2017 and 14 November 2018 - these relate to first generation images which Crowther took secretly of a three-year-old girl on two different smart phones

The investigation was carried out by North Yorkshire Police's Online Abuse & Exploitation Team.

Following the conviction, police say safeguarding measures have been put in place regarding the youngster whose photo was taken by Crowther.

Detectives are also satisfied there have been no any contact offences against the girl.

DC Fiona Saunderson, of the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, said that Crowther has shown genuine remorse since his initial arrest, but he had subsequently not been forthcoming about what was contained on his digital devices.

Police also say that in his interviews, Crowther claimed he did not have a sexual interest in children. But when presented with the evidence he admitted to taking indecent photographs of a three-year-old girl. Again, he stated he got no sexual gratification from them and that he had deleted the photos immediately.

“Despite his continued denials that he has a sexual interest in children, all the evidence - including his very specific online search history - suggests otherwise. Crowther still hasn’t properly explained why he has been taking and making and indecent images of children.”