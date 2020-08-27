The Bank Holiday weekend will settle down with a good deal of dry weather but it will be very much on the cool side, especially by night. Very different to last year which was the hottest Bank Holiday Monday on record.

Here is the forecast for the Calendar region:

Low pressure will remain across the UK until the end of the week, bringing further spells of rain, showers and strong wind at times. In fact Friday looks like being a poor day, especially at the east coast.

Saturday:A few showers towards the east coast otherwise dry and bright but distinctly cool in the wind. Unusually cold overnight in shelter for late August, something worth bearing in mind if you are camping.Sunday:Dry with spells of sunshine. Winds will be light to moderate. Cool, locally very cool. Unusually cold overnight inshelter with a frost possible in some prone parts.MondayDry with spells of sunshine. Cloud increasing from the west later