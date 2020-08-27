Dispersal orders are being put in place in Leeds this Bank Holiday Weekend in a bid to stop unlicensed music events or large gatherings.

Measures have been put in place after a number of unlicensed music events and other large gatherings throughout the lockdown period including last weekend officers were attacked with missiles when trying to break up an illegal rave in Huddersfield.

The orders, alongside existing powers under the current Covid-19 legislation, gives officers the ability to ask people to leave a specified area and not to return for 48 hours or face arrest.

Officers will have the authorisation to confiscate items being used in anti-social behaviour, such as sound systems or other music equipment, fine organisers up to £10,000 if more than 30 people are in attendance and issue £100 fines to those attending.

The Leeds wide orders will cover from this Friday through to Tuesday next week.

A number of major events that would normally take place this weekend, including Leeds Festival, Leeds West Indian Carnival, and the Black Music Festival, have had to be postponed this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Police, council and public health officials are continuing to urge people to act responsibly, stick to the restrictions and help to stop the spread of Covid-19 in their communities.

Superintendent Chris Bowen said, “While we are committed to engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance with the restrictions, we know that enforcement may be a necessary option.

The dispersal orders we are putting in place for the weekend will support our ability to stop unlicensed events and keep people safe.''