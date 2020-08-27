The mayor of Doncaster has strongly criticised the decision to allow the town's St Leger horse racing festival to go ahead next month.

Up to 20,000 fans will be allowed in to Doncaster Racecourse over the four days of the festival, starting on September 9, after it was chosen as a pilot event for the return of sports crowds.

But Ros Jones – the town's Labour mayor – said the decision had been taken by the government without consultation with the local authority.

In a series of tweets she said the risk of infection spreading was "too great" and that it could jeopardise efforts to bring infection rates down.

Ms Jones' comments contradict those of Rosie Winterton, Labour MP for Doncaster Central, who said she had actively campaigned for the festival to go ahead.

She said: "The St Leger Festival is a hugely important event for Doncaster and the region and, having lobbied the sports minister to support the bid, I am delighted that it has been approved to host a pilot event for the return of crowds. "I very much look forward to Doncaster playing host to what will be such an important step forward for not just the racecourse but for the racing, sports and live events industries as a whole."

Mark Spincer, managing director of Arena Racing Company, said measures had been taken to ensure spectators were safe.

He said: "The team at Doncaster have worked incredibly hard on making sure that we have all of the steps in place to welcome a limited number of spectators in a safe and efficient manner and we are really looking forward to welcoming people back on site to enjoy four excellent days of racing."