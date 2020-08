Doncaster Racecourse will host 20,000 spectators for the St Leger festival in September in a pilot for the safe return of fans to sporting grounds.

The four day event that will run from September 9-12th and will allow around 3,500 people in on first day of racing.

That number will rise to just over 6,000 for the following three days of racing.

Tickets will only will sold online and will go on sale from Friday.