A 17-year-old from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death.Marcus Ramsay, 35, was attacked during an altercation in Horninglow Road, Firth Park in the early hours of Saturday 8 August. He was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Three other men, all aged 24, sustained injuries in what police described as a 'large-scale disturbance'.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the events leading up to Mr Ramsay’s death and are asking anyone with mobile phone footage of a street party in Horninglow Road which took place on Friday 7 August in to Saturday 8 August to come forward.