Vision the seal has been released back into the ocean.

The seal was rescued back in December and was taken to the Skegness Natureland Sanctuary where he was discovered to be underweight, dehydrated and had a wound to the head. 

Vision the Seal was nursed back to health at the Skegness Natureland Sanctuary Credit: Skegness Natureland Sanctuary

Vision was nursed back to health with a course of antibiotics, but after being moved to the rearing pool he suffered a bloated stomach and required more treatment.

Vision has now been released back into the wild Credit: Skegness Natureland Sanctuary

Another course of antibiotics had him feeling like himself again and was ready to be released back into the wild.