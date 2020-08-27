Vision the seal has been released back into the ocean.

The seal was rescued back in December and was taken to the Skegness Natureland Sanctuary where he was discovered to be underweight, dehydrated and had a wound to the head.

Vision was nursed back to health with a course of antibiotics, but after being moved to the rearing pool he suffered a bloated stomach and required more treatment.

Another course of antibiotics had him feeling like himself again and was ready to be released back into the wild.