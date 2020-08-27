A West Yorkshire police officer has been sacked after propositioning a woman for sex during the course of his duties.

PC Brian Booth met the woman while working in Castleford in March last year.

Investigators heard he asked her for sex and arranged to meet her later that day.

After he arrived at her house fellow officers – called by a friend of the woman – visited the property to make enquiries.

PC Booth claimed he had set up the meeting for 'intel purposes' about a counterfeit cigarette case.

An investigation was launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the 40-year-old was sacked for gross misconduct.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: “PC Booth breached police professional standards of behaviour, using his role to inappropriately engage with a woman. Such behaviour – an abuse of his position for sexual purpose – has no place in policing."