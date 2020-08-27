A man has been arrested following the death of a woman near the A64.

The incident, which occurred near Scarborough on the A64 junction with Cayton Low Road, was reported by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service just after midnight.

A 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving as inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Diversions are still in place around the incident scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone who was travelling along this road at around midnight and possibly may have information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to call North Yorkshire Police.