20-year-old Alex Procter who attacked a disabled man in Hull has been remanded into custody.

Appearing before Hull Magistrates Court today Procter admitted attacking Karl Dean as he and friends made their way home from a night out in the city.

Following his arrest yesterday evening, Procter admitted assault causing Actual Bodily Harm, common assault and criminal damage.

Superintendent Matthew Peach said:

“This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man that has shocked me and all at Humberside Police. This behaviour simply will not be tolerated.

“Mr Dean and his friends had been enjoying a night out together and were making their way along Holderness Road when Procter struck, tipping him out of his wheelchair leaving him laying injured on the floor.

“Mr Dean suffered injuries to his head and face and his wheelchair was significantly damaged.

“I would like to commend Mr Dean for his bravery and positive attitude following the attack and we are glad that we were able to find the person responsible and bring him to justice so quickly.

“Hopefully, this will help him to be able to put this incident behind him.”

He added:

What is so clear following this incident is how Hull as a community won't stand for this type of sickening behaviour and their support for Mr Dean has been overwhelming. I would like to thank them for their support to my officers who did their best to investigate this promptly.

A date for his sentencing is yet to be set.