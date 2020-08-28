Connor Swift from Doncaster will make his debut in the Tour De France when racing gets underway this weekend.

The 24 year old has had a rapid rise since winning the British National Championships in 2018.

Coronavirus has effected most of the cycling calendar but Swift believes the lack of racing will put everyone on an even keel as he makes his bow in the biggest event of the year.

It's just sinking in now that i'll be riding in the Tour de France

He continued, ''it's quite nice because it's my first one and everyone's almost in the same boat as me, no one's 100% certain of where they're actually at, how they're going to be in three weeks time. So it's probably the best time to do my first Tour de France in that sort of sense. ''