A bar in Halifax has been closed until further notice, after persistently breaking rules to protect staff and customers from the risk of COVID-19.

Calderdale Council directed Bar Rouge in Halifax town centre to close to the public from Sunday, August 23.

The council says there was a serious risk to health due to social distancing issues and a lack of controls on customer numbers.

The bar will remain closed until the council is satisfied that it can operate safely and regular monitoring and follow-up visits will be undertaken,

The council's Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Susan Press said:

We know that most businesses have been following the rules and going the extra mile to look after their staff and customers, and we are grateful for this. We'd also like to thank the council teams and our partner organisations who have been working hard to support premises to operate safely, as part of a range of ongoing joint efforts to get local infection rates down.

She added: "The temporary closure of Bar Rouge sends out a strong message that we take rule breaking very seriously.

"It puts us all at risk, so we won't hesitate to use our enforcement powers if we have to.

"Unfortunately we have seen a worrying increase in the number of warnings having to be served in recent weeks.

"Nobody wants to see further restrictions in Calderdale. We must all work together and play our part to help keep our communities safe," she said.

Despite the council visiting the premises over a number of weeks, giving advice on how to be COVID-secure and issuing several warnings, repeated non-compliance led to enforcement action.