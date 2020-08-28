Video report by Jonathan Brown

Former boxer Tommy Coyle has handed out more than a thousand PE kits and school uniforms to families in Hull, amid concerns that costs of uniforms are continuing to rise.

Some families in Hull have told ITV News Calendar that they are having to decide between buying expensive uniforms or putting food on the table.

Dozens of people queued outside the Tommy Coyle Academy on Friday, as one of the city's favourite sons decided to give back.

Not only have people tragically lost their lives, a lot of people have lost their jobs and are on furlough. School uniforms are an expensive time of the year. I have three children of my own and I just thought, 'how can I help out?'

Also in Hull, more than 800 families have been helped by the RE:UNIFORM campaign which has been redistributing donated school clothing.

The campaign was set up by Emma Hardy MP (Hull West and Hessle).