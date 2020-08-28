The Prince of Wales Hospice has had one of their retail vans stolen with the Hospice is set to lose approximately £2,000 per week without it.

The Ford Transit Connect which has Hospice branding on it was stolen from its car park in Pontefract just after 9:30pm on the 21st of August.

The van is essential for the Hospice to move stock around their 13 retail stores and is also used for large collections.

In addition to the cost of replacing the vehicle the hospice estimate a shortfall of around £15,000.

A JustGiving page has been set up to help raise the estimated shortfall.