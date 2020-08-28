Restrictions have been lifted in parts of West Yorkshire where incidence rates have decreased.

Following discussions with local leaders, the Health Secretary, NHS Test and Trace, the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), and the Chief Medical Officer for England have agreed this week’s changes to local restrictions in some parts of England.

From Wednesday 2 September restrictions on two households mixing introduced last month will be lifted in the following areas.

Areas in Bradford, where restrictions are being lifted:

Worth Valley

Craven

Ilkley

Baildon

Bingley

Bingley Rural

Shipley

Wharfedale

Windhill and Wrose

Areas in Calderdale, where restrictions are being lifted:

Brighouse

Calder

Elland

Greenland and Stainland

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe

Luddendenfoot

Rastrick

Ryburn

Todmorden

Areas in Kirklees where restrictions are being lifted:

Golcar

Greenhead

Heckmondwike

Holme Valley South

Lindley

Liversedge and Gomersal

Mirfield

Newsome

Cleckheaton

Dalton

Denby Dale

Almondbury

Colne Valley

Crosland Moor and Netherton

In Bradford: Bradford city and Keighley town are excluded.

In Calderdale: Halifax is excluded.

In Kirklees: Dewsbury and Batley are excluded.

It means next week over one million people will be able to mix with family and friends outside their household, in line with national social distancing rules, for the first time since restrictions were announced on 30 July.

Businesses and organisations which opened elsewhere in England on 15 August, including bowling alleys and indoor play areas, will also be permitted to re-open in the areas listed above, bringing these areas in line with the rest of the country.

The easements have been agreed due local efforts to halt spikes in the virus, through local interventions, increased targeted testing and avoiding mixing with other households indoors.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

We brought in measures to protect people in these parts of Northern England, and I want to thank residents who have worked so hard to get on top of this virus. “We’re seeing the positive results of our local approach, and are able to bring in increasingly targeted measures.

He continued: “It is vital we can maintain this good progress. I have every faith people across the county, especially in areas where we are seeing higher numbers of cases, will continue to play their part by following local rules, and self-isolating and requesting a free test as soon as they get any symptoms.”

The weekly Local Action Gold Committee, chaired by the Health Secretary, agreed local restrictions will continue in the following areas:

West Yorkshire

Urban areas of Bradford , where the ban on indoor household gatherings is in place and some businesses and organisations remain closed.

In Kirklees, the ban on indoor household gatherings will continue in Dewsbury and Batley.

The ban will also continue in parts of Calderdale.

The announcement on this week’s changes to local restrictions comes as the Health Secretary has signed new national regulations formalising penalties for people who repeatably do not wear face coverings on public transport, shops and other areas where it is mandatory.

Fines for not wearing face coverings start at £100, which can be reduced if paid within 14 days. Repeat offenders on public transport or in indoor settings will now have their fines doubled at each offence. After the first offence, there will be no discount. This means a second fine will amount to £200 and a third fine will be £400, up to a maximum value of £3,200.