Climate change activists have gathered in the centre of Leeds to voice their opposition to plans for a new £150m new terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Protesters brought placards to the event outside the Art Gallery while others cycled around West Yorkshire to raise concerns about potential noise pollution and CO2 emissions.
Leeds Bradford Airport said the terminal would be one of the most sustainable in the UK.
The reason they want to build this new terminal is to expand the numbers of passengers to around 7million a year and that will mean a lot more noise, a lot more local air pollution.