Otley's Lizzie Deignan has won La Course by Le Tour de France in Nice after a thrilling sprint finish.

The former world champion rider was part of an elite group of six that pulled clear of the pack at the bottom of the Cote de Rimiez, 44km from the finishing line.

The elite group led by Annemiek Van Vleuten worked in unison and long-range attacks leading into the anticipated sprint finish from Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini were shut down by Marianne Vos.

Longo Borghini then made another attack from the back of the group and Vos stayed on her wheel and looked the likely winner, but Deignan anticipated and sat in Vos' slipstream before making her decisive move, taking victory at the last moment with a bike throw on the finishing line.

It is the second big win for the 31 year old rider in a week after taking glory in the Grand Prix de Plouay.

La Course by Le Tour, featuring the elite of women's professional cycling, is the lead-in to the Tour de France which starts later on Saturday in Nice.