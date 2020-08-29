A 28 year old man has died after being involved in a crash in Lincolnshire.

The collision between a van and a lorry happened around 5.17am this morning (Saturday 29th August) on the A17 at Hoffleet Stow.

The driver of the van was fatally injured in the incident. His family have been informed.

We 're sad to report that a 28-year-old man from Norwich has died as a result of the RTC on A17 at Hoffleet Stow. We've seen a number of fatal collisions on our roads in recent days, and our thoughts are with families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them on