An operation has been launched to protect wildlife along the coast of Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Operation Seabird – an initiative between police and wildlife experts – is designed to prevent mammals, including whales, dolphins and seals, as well as birds, from being disturbed.

More than 250,000 seabirds nest around Flamborough and Filey each summer, while the number of marine animals is thought to be increasing.

But there are concerns about the impact of leisure activities including jet-skiiing and speed boating.

Patrols will now be carried out to monitor people's behaviour.

PC Adam Marshall, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “It’s a real privilege to have such diverse marine wildlife visiting and making its home on our stretch of coastline.

“That’s why it’s so important we all do our bit to protect it. By keeping disruption to an absolute minimum, we can help these animals thrive, and ensure future generations can enjoy their presence too."

PC Rich Fussey, from Humberside Police, added: “Unfortunately we have a number of reports each year of members of the public on the water, approaching too closely to the wildlife that live the area including the nesting seabirds and marine mammals."

RSPCA Inspector Geoff Edmond said: "We are very fortunate that dolphins are now regularly visiting the coast, porpoises are seen regularly and we have a nationally important breeding seabird population in our area.

“We want to encourage everyone to enjoy seeing them, but when at sea people must maintain a safe distance and minimum low speed so they are not disturbed."