Police arrested a DJ after breaking up a street party in Leeds.

Officers were called to Wepener Mount, Harehills, on Saturday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said they dispersed people who had gathered.

The DJ and five others were fined, although police have not given details about the level of the penalty.

Superintendent Chris Bowen said: “We hope people will recognise the ongoing risks of holding or taking part in events such as this, but where intervention is needed, we will fine people and make arrests where necessary.”

It comes after West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council warned people that new orders had been put in place to give officers extra power to stop unlicensed music events.

Organisers of events with more than 30 people can now be fined up to £10,000, with £100 fines for those who attend.