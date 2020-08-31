An event on Kitson Road in Leeds is the latest to be shut down by West Yorkshire Police for not adhering to government guidelines.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council warned people that new orders had been put in place to give officers extra power to stop unlicensed music events.

Officers attended the gathering on Kitson Road at about 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday 30th August) following reports that it was in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Although a temporary licence had been granted for the event, officers found that those in attendance were not complying with the Government guidelines.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, said: “While the event had been granted a temporary licence and a public safety assessment had been carried out beforehand, it was clear on attendance that those present were not complying with the restrictions.

“As a result the organiser closed down the event at the request of the police.”

It's the latest in a series of incidents over the bank holiday weekend, with West Yorkshire Police handing out fines in crackdown on illegal parties in Leeds.

Four people were fined £10,000 for their role in organising one party on Grimthorpe Place, Headingley, while 15 people who attended were fined £100 each.

Police arrested a DJ after breaking up a street party on Wepener Mount, Harehills, on Saturday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man from Lincoln was later charged with causing a public nuisance.

Elsewhere, police said they were called to several addresses in the Headingley and Burley areas in the early hours of Sunday.

Five police officers also suffered minor injuries dealing with reports of a large crowds in the Potternewton Park area of Leeds on Sunday.