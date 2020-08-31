Leeds Festivals organisers have announced today (31 August) the headliners that will be performing at next years event.

This year's 2020 festival was meant to take place on 28th - 30th August but was cancelled in May due to coronavirus.

The three day festival will take place on 27th - 29th August 2021, returning to Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 3rd September.

Headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, and Queens of the Stone Age will be joined by some of the most exciting talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop, and dance including AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, and Two Door Cinema Club, with even more yet to be announced.