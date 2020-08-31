Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 33-year-old man was killed in a collision in Boston.

Officers were called at 9.11pm on 30th August to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A1121 Boardsides at Hubberts Bridge.

The vehicles involved were a silver Skoda Kodiaq and a Mercedes LGV, which were both travelling west (away from Boston), and a black and red Lexmoto LXR 125 motorcycle, which was travelling east (towards Boston).

The crash resulted in the death of the male motorbike rider from Boston.

Police are wanting to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and anyone who might have dashcam footage of the vehicles involved immediately prior to the collision.

If you have any information please contact us via one of the following ways: