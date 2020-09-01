On Friday 28 August, the government announced the easing of local restrictions for some parts of Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.

From Wednesday 2 September, some areas in those constituencies will no longer have to follow local restrictions.

In those areas, people will soon be allowed to mix with family and friends outside of their household, in line with national social distancing rules, for the first time since local restrictions were introduced at the end of July.

Here's a full list of the areas where local restrictions are being lifted.

Bradford

From 2 September local restrictions will be relaxed in nine of Bradford's 30 wards.

Bradford wards which will no longer be subject to local restrictions from Wednesday 2 September:

Craven, Ilkley, Worth Valley, Baildon, Bingley, Bingley Rural, Shipley, Wharfedale, Windhill & Wrose

Bradford wards which will still be subject to local restrictions:

Bolton and Undercliffe, Bowling and Barkerend, Bradford Moor, City, Clayton and Fairweather Green, Eccleshill, Great Horton, Heaton, Idle and Thackley, Keighley Central, Keighley East Ward, Keighley West, Little Horton, Manningham, Queensbury, Royds, Thornton and Allerton, Toller, Tong, Wibsey, Wyke

Kirklees

Local restrictions will remain in place for Dewsbury and Batley where rates of Covid-19 are higher.

Kirklees wards which will no longer be subject to local restrictions from Wednesday 2 September:

Almondbury, Ashbrow, Birstall and Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Colne Valley, Crosland Moor and Netherton, Dalton, Denby Dale, Golcar, Greenhead, Heckmondwike, Holme Valley North, Holme Valley South, Kirkburton, Lindley, Liversedge and Gomersal, Mirfield, Newsome

Kirklees wards which will still be subject to local restrictions:

Batley East, Batley West, Dewsbury East, Dewsbury South, Dewsbury West

Click here to check your postcode via Kirklees Council's website.

Calderdale

In Calderdale, Halifax wards will remain under local restrictions, while wards in the Calder Valley will no longer have to follow local restrictions.

Calderdale wards which will no longer be subject to local restrictions from Wednesday 2 September:

Brighouse, Calder, Elland, Greetland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Luddendenfoot, Rastrick, Ryburn, Todmorden

Calderdale wards which will still be subject to local restrictions:

Illingworth and Mixenden, Northowram and shelf, Ovenden, Park, Skircoat, Sowerby Bridge, Town, Warley

Following the updated government guidance the Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, shared the following advice.

I would like to remind those living in the Calder Valley constituency, where local restrictions will now be eased from Wednesday 2nd September, that all of the national restrictions still apply. “The virus is still active in our community and we must all continue to wash our hands regularly, keep two metres apart and avoid contact with other people as much as possible.

What are the government restrictions?

Local restrictions:

Must not have visitors from or visit other households in your home or garden (other than those in your support bubble)

Must not socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues

Must not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances

For a full list of local restrictions, visit the government website.

National restrictions

Must not socialise indoors in groups of more than two households including when dining out or going to the pub.

Must not socialise outdoors in a group of more than six people from different households.

Must not hold or attend celebrations / gatherings of more than 30 people.

Must not stay overnight away from your home with members of more than one other household (your support bubble counts as one household).

For full guidance, visit the government website.

