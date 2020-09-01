The family of two brothers from Dewsbury who drowned off the Lancashire coast last month has issued a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported them.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, who was 18 and his 16-year-old brother Ali-Athar Shabbir, died after getting into difficulty in the sea off St Annes on 15 August.

A statement on behalf of their parents, released today, said they expressed their greatest thanks to emergency services and also to people in their community in Dewsbury who had offered support.

Mr and Mrs Shabbir and their family want to express their greatest thanks and appreciation to everyone that helped them that day. This includes the emergency services, Lytham St Annes RNLI, the Southport Lifeboat crew, the Coastguard, police on duty that day, Beth and her husband, who went into the sea to try and find their boys, other members of the public who tried to help them

The statement continues:

"Staff at St Annes Travelodge and the receptionist who paid for additional family that arrived the next day to stay."

“Mr and Mrs Shabbir would also like to thank people in their community, including the schools, for their continuous support with their other children, local Mosque Masjid Uthman, who helped accommodate guests and keep within the social distancing rules, the Fisabilillah Burial service which is also a volunteer and donation run service, neighbours who have put donations together for the RNLI, Muhammad-Azhar and Ali-Athar's friends who also put together donations to build wells for people without access to water in Muhammed-Azhar and Ali-Athar’s names."