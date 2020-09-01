Five police officers have been injured after dealing with reports of a large gathering in Leeds over the bank holiday weekend.

They suffered minor injuries as they tried to enforce coronavirus restrictions on the crowd in the Potternewton Park area of the city on Sunday 30 August.

Over the weekend, West Yorkshire Police officers seized around £20,000 worth of music equipment from an address in Chapeltown and a licensed event on Kitson Road was closed down after reports it was in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Police also attended reports of parties in Headingley and Burley on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with people fined £10,000 for their roles in organising events. Officers say DJ’ing equipment was also seized.

However, the force has praised the "vast majority of residents" for sticking to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman of West Yorkshire Police, said:

This is normally a very busy time for the Force and I understand people being frustrated at not being able to enjoy themselves in the same way as they might have done in previous years. But major events would not only have breached restrictions – they could have put people’s health at risk too.

He added:

That is why I am pleased that the extended weekend passed off without any major incidents – and I would like to thank the vast majority of residents for their understanding and patience who stayed at home and complied with the restrictions.

