An 18-year-old man has been arrested after members of the public were reportedly threatened with an axe during a number of robberies in Sheffield City Centre.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday 1 September on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.

South Yorkshire Police has responded to six incidents during the last week, including robberies on Trafalgar Street and Rockingham Street.Detective Inspector Ben Wood from South Yorkshire Police, said:

As you can imagine, some of the victims of these incidents have been left incredibly traumatised by the threats made towards them. Over the last week, officers from right across the district, including CID and response teams, have taken swift action in relation to these incidents. This type of violence is not acceptable on the streets of our city.

South Yorkshire Police continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.