Three Britons are being questioned by police on the Greek island of Corfu after a mother-of-four from Yorkshire died when she was struck by a speedboat while swimming in the sea, local media said.

The 60-year-old woman has been named online as Claire Glatman.

Mrs Glatman, who lived in Bedale, was swimming off Avlaki Beach when she was struck by the boat.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday 1 September, with the Greek coast guard saying her body "bore obvious signs of being hit by a boat propeller".

Greek press reports suggested the speed boat was pulling water skiers when it collided with Mrs Glatman.

The boat, apparently driven by one of the Britons held by port police, was later found abandoned at a marina on the other side of the island.

Local media said Mrs Glatman was popular on the island, and was described by a friend as "a very good and genuinely nice person".

Another wrote on Facebook: "She was an absolutely lovely woman. Very much loved on this island. Thoughts to the family."

