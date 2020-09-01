Police in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an assault on an elderly man at Arundel Gate on Saturday 22 August.

It's reported a 72-year-old man was walking past the Poundland Store at around 8.15pm when he witnessed a group of teenagers dropping litter.

According to police, as the victim spoke to the teenagers about their litter, an unknown man approached and shouted at the victim. The man then allegedly punched the victim in his face, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness after hitting his head on the pavement.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and face, and his watch was damaged.

Officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV footage and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch by calling 101.