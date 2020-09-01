The parents of an eight-year-old girl from Whitby who has a rare blood disorder are appealing for someone to help save her life.

Evie Hodgson suffers from aplastic anaemia and needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.

A stem cell donor had been found for Evie and preparations for surgery in August were underway. But then Evie's family received the devastating news that the donor had pulled out.

Evie and her family are in search of a new donor but as there is currently no match on the register, the family is desperately urging people to sign up.

Her mother, Tina Hodgson, says she wants to raise awareness of the stem cell register.

It was just like the diagnosis all over again and we were heading in a clear direction and then all of a sudden it's taken away, her second chance of life is taken away again, and that's pretty horrendous. But we feel as parents we can open doors for her, we can get that awareness out there for the stem cell register.

The family has set up a Facebook page in their search to find a donor. Posting to the Evie Needs a Hero page, Evie shared a video message from hospital to thank everyone who has signed up to the register so far.

Here's how to register for a stem cell swab kit:

Under the age of 30, register with Anthony Nolan.