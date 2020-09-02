Extinction Rebellion Sheffield protesters hosted a bankers' tea party this morning, as part of a demonstration against banks.

A few protesters dressed up in costumes, ate fake money and were accompanied by a samba band, as part of the theatrical demonstration through Sheffield city centre. Extinction Rebellion claim that some financial institutions invest in companies that profit from fossil fuels. The group are encouraging individuals to move their money to more 'environmentally friendly alternatives'.

We want governments, banks and global corporations to ACT NOW and do everything necessary to avert this catastrophe, and use this opportunity to build a world that prioritises people and the environment, not profits for shareholders. There is no time to waste!

The action from the Sheffield Extinction Rebellion group, coincides with protests from Extinction Rebellion members in London.

Thousands of campaigners descended on Parliament Square on Tuesday afternoon where they blocked roads, chanted, banged drums and made a range of speeches.