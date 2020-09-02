A new walk in Covid-19 testing centre is set to open in Keighley on 3rd September.

The centre will be based at Victoria Hall in Keighley and is part of the Government's plans to ensure those in the community are able to get tested quicker locally.

A similar walk in centre opened in Bradford city centre earlier this Summer.

People with symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus, should attend the unit and be tested.

Testing takes only a couple of minutes and results are available the next day. However people are advised to make an appointment before they arrive.

Strict infection control measures will be in place to ensure the testing units are operated with the highest levels of public health safeguards, including following social distancing rules at all times, wearing a face covering (travelling to and from the unit), not travelling by taxi or public transport.

Councillor Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: "We have been pressing Government for a testing site in Keighley for months now so we are delighted it has finally been delivered.

"The message remains the same we need to continue pushing testing for everyone in the Bradford District who needs it. Its crucial that we get on top of this virus and opening more testing units like this one in Keighley allows local people to get tested more easily.

"Increasing the number of tests that are carried out across the district is vital, particularly in areas where infection rates are high.

"This is so we can find people who may have the virus but do not know it. They can then protect their families and people they come into contact with. If in doubt please get yourself tested."

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts. This will help people to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, advising them to stay at home for 14 days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also book a test if they develop symptoms.