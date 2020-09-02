Wakefield council has announced that it will suspend all outdoor events on its land in response to the rise of coronavirus cases in the district in recent weeks.

The decision means events normally held by the council and by private companies on council land are unable to go ahead.

The measures are being put in place to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Figures show that Wakefield is still classed as an 'area of concern' and residents are being urged to continue their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the district.

Chief Legal Officer of Wakefield Council said:

We understand that this is a very difficult time for businesses who are planning events that are normally held on Council land. However, we all need to recognise the seriousness of the current situation, which is far from normal and public safety must come first.

The council’s guidance will be reviewed on September 30, or sooner if new Government legislation is published.