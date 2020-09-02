Superstar Ronan Keating will be roaring into Yorkshire Wildlife Park for an exclusive 'Safari Night' performance next year.

The singer and former frontman of boyband Boyzone, will headline on Saturday August 21, 2021 as part of a stellar line-up for next summer.

It will be great to have Ronan here with us and I know tickets will be in high demand, our Safari Night line-up is looking spectacular for 2021.

The finale to the month-long series of concerts at the award-winning park at Branton, near Doncaster, will be performed by international singer Katherine Jenkins OBE.The Welsh mezzo soprano will be on stage on Saturday August 28, 2021, accompanied by a live orchestra and performing tracks from her brand-new album.