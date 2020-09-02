Sheffield anti-racism campaign group - Take The Knee, are encouraging people in the city to kneel with them this evening to mark the 100th day anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The killing of George Floyd triggered worldwide protests, and a call for systemic racism to be addressed, not just within police forces but in society itself. The 46-year-old black man died in June, after a police officer in Minneapolis held him down by pressing his knee into his neck for over 8 minutes.

Since June, the Sheffield campaign group (Take The Knee) has met every Wednesday at 6pm at different locations, where they kneel peacefully for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the exact time that George Floyd was held down.

The peaceful protest will take place outside of Sheffield Railway Station this evening. The group hope that by people 'taking a knee', it will highlight the need for a more 'equal society' and encourage important conversations around race.

Racism has created divisions within our communities for too long. This international tidal wave of anti-racist global reaction to the violent murder of George Floyd will not be silenced. The time is now to choose the side of the oppressed and call for systemic change. We call for people who believe in justice for all in an equal society to use your privilege and join us to kneel for change.

Following the death of George Floyd, thousands of people attended demonstrations across the region in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.