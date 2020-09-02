A factory supervisor was hacked to death by two teenagers who slashed him more than 100 times with a samurai sword.

CCTV footage, played in court on Wednesday, showed how Robert Wilson, 53, was investigating youths hanging around outside the Thornton & Ross pharmaceutical plant in Huddersfield when he was attacked by Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, who passed a 20in sword between them.

A recording, played in court, captured the night shift supervisor's pleas to the youths to stop their attack.

Peter Makepeace QC, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that Earnshaw started the attack after producing the blue sword from inside his tracksuit bottoms.

After he started raining blows on Mr Wilson, the younger teenager was heard repeatedly shouting: "Pass me the shank, pass me the shank."

After multiple blows and kicks to Mr Wilson, Earnshaw passed the sword to the other defendant.

Mr Makepeace said the pair paused at one point to catch their breath and to rifle through Mr Wilson's pockets, taking his coat.

Earnshaw was Tasered twice before he was arrested and officers used an incapacitant spray on the boy.

The court heard that Mr Wilson had left the plant to talk to the youths in the car park with colleagues Paul Thewliss and John Badejo.

Mr Badejo was seriously injured as he tried to help his friend and both men were forced to flee for their lives, Mr Makepeace said.

He said: "There is no suggestion they were anything other than polite and decent in their dealings with the youths once they met up in the car park."

Both defendants have admitted murdering Mr Wilson and causing Mr Badejo grievous bodily harm with intent.

The prosecution opening is continuing and the pair will be sentenced later on Wednesday.