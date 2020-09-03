WATCH: Ruby Hewitt Chadwick has been speaking to Sam Casey.

The daughter of a man from Leeds, who was the innocent victim of a fatal shooting 12 years ago, is calling for those with information about the crime to end her family's long wait for justice.

Ruby Hewitt Chadwick was three-years-old when her father, Adam, died in an apparently motiveless attack in Harehills, Leeds in 2008. His killer has never been found.

Speaking out for the first time, Ruby said:

It makes me sad and it makes me angry that we don't know who his killers are and we can't do anything until we find them.

Speaking of her loss, Ruby added:

It hurts a lot knowing that he's been taken away from me and seeing people who have dads doing stuff with them. It just makes me feel sad that he's not here to do that stuff with me. It would mean everything to have him here with me now and just to know that he's here.

West Yorkshire Police says it remains committed to getting answers for Ruby's family.

Read more: