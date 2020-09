Firefighters have rescued a deer stuck in a conduit on moorland close to Leeming and Thornton Moor Reservoirs near Oxenhope in West Yorkshire.

Fire crews were alerted to the deer by a caller who reported the incident via the what3words app, which shared the location of the animal.

The deer was coaxed out by firefighters at around 2.23pm on Wednesday 2 September, before running off from the scene uninjured.