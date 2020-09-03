West Yorkshire Police is appealing for help in locating a missing woman from Halifax.

Elena Stocia, aged 65, was last seen at Sainsbury's on Wade Street at around 2.15pm on Wednesday 2 September and officers are growing increasingly concerned.

Police say she is Romanian, white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2in tall.

She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue trousers with white flowers and black shoes

Elena, who has links to the hough area of Halifax, does not speak any English.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.