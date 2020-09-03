North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a serious assault in York in which a man sustained a broken jaw.

The incident, involving six men, occurred on Coney Street opposite the Next store at around 1.45am on 22 August. Two of the men were assaulted.

Officers are appealing for the public's help in identifying the men involved. They are believed to be in the late teens to early 20s. Two were wearing white t-shirts with blue jeans, one was wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and another was seen to be wearing a camouflage shirt with black jeans.

Police are interested in finding out which direction they left the scene and if they were seen elsewhere in the city before or after the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.