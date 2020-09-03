South Yorkshire Police has arrested two people in their investigation into the death of Stephen Riley.

On Wednesday 2 September, a 33-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 21-year-old man, also from Barnsley, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Both men have been released under investigation.

Stephen Riley, 43, from Barnsley, died from a stab wound to his chest in the early hours of Saturday 27 June.

Martin Wilson, 37, of Monsal Crescent, Barnsley has been charged with murder and Julie Evans, 40, also of Monsal Crescent has been charged with assisting an offender.

They have been remanded in custody and await trial.

Detectives continue to appeal for information as part of their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 101.