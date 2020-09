A woman has died following a collision between two cars on Melton Bottom near North Ferriby in East Yorkshire at the weekend.

Two men also suffered injuries in the collision, but they are not thought to be life threatening.

The collision, which happened at 6.05pm on Saturday 29 August, involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a black Jaguar XF.

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward by calling them on 101.