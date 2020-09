A woman has died following a fire at her flat in Sheffield in the early hours of Thursday 3 September.

Firefighters from Lowedges were called to the scene at around 1.59am to reports of smoke in the property on Becket Road.

They found one female casualty in her 30s, who was pronounced dead on scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said:

Our thoughts and condolences are with the woman’s family and friends at this time.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.